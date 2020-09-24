Advertisement

Summer shade in the fall

Continuing with 90 degree temperatures.
More warm and sunny conditions
More warm and sunny conditions(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to have to deal with these warm and sunny conditions for a little while longer, at least until the end of September.

On Thursday we will start out nice and breezy in the low 70s but we will quickly get up to a high of 92 degrees by the afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, things will only heat up from there, we are expecting a high of 94 degrees on Friday, 95 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

Looking at our last week of September, things will still remain warm and sunny but for our last day of September we will see highs in the upper 80s.

This could mean we could start October with cooler conditions.

We started off autumn on the right foot with nice and breezy conditions and even some rain, hopefully October we’ll see better days.

