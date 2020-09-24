Surveyors for border wall spotted along riverbanks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you happen to be down by the river, you may see surveyors working on behalf of the federal government.

Even though city officials passed a resolution denouncing the building of a border wall, they have confirmed that’s exactly what the surveyors are doing.

They are looking at the peaks and valleys of the terrain and looking at any creeks that run through the area in an effort to begin plotting how they will build the wall.

Officials say contracts have already been given for the building of the wall in phases.

The first phase is from the railroad bridge south to the H.B. Zachary Ranch.

The second is from the north railroad bridge to the Pico Water Treatment Plant.

Finally, a third is in the process of being awarded from the Pico Water Plant to the Columbia Bridge.

City officials say they still have the option to go to court to try and stop the building of the wall.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.