Two LISD elementary schools receive Blue Ribbon Award

The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Heights and Leyendecker Elementary as some of the top schools in the country
File photo: Heights Elementary first day of classes
File photo: Heights Elementary first day of classes(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two Laredo Independent School District schools are being recognized for their academic achievements in a big way.

The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Heights and Leyendecker Elementary as some of the top schools in the country.

Both were nominated for the National Blue-Ribbon Award.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Schools are chosen based on their Starr test scores, attendance, and community engagement.

LISD officials attribute this recognition to the rigorous academic curriculum at the district.

The school district held a special virtual announcement which can be viewed on the district’s website.

