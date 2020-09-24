Webb County to hold drive-by Census event
County officials want to make sure all of its residents are counted in the 2020 Census
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County officials are urging residents to be part of the count.
On Friday, September 25th the county will be offering a drive-by Census event.
Officials will help you complete your 2020 Census and once it’s complete you will receive free goodies.
The event will take place at 901 South Milmo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
They are reminding residents to bring their masks.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.