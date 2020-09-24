Webb County to hold drive-by Census event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County officials are urging residents to be part of the count.

On Friday, September 25th the county will be offering a drive-by Census event.

Officials will help you complete your 2020 Census and once it’s complete you will receive free goodies.

The event will take place at 901 South Milmo from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are reminding residents to bring their masks.

