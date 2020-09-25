Agents find five individuals inside wooden crate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged smuggling attempt where nearly half a dozen individuals were concealed inside a crate.

The incident happened on September 21st when a box truck approached the US 83 Checkpoint.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the cargo area, they found a crate that was screwed shut.

When agents opened it they found five individuals who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were from Mexico and Guatemala.

The individuals and the driver, a U.S. Citizen was taken into custody.

