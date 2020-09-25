Agents find nearly three dozen individuals inside belly dump trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a dangerous human smuggling attempt at the Highway 83 checkpoint.

The incident happened on September 23rd when a tractor hauling a belly dump trailer approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 31 undocumented immigrants inside.

The Webb County Fire Department was called to assist by supplying the individuals a manner to climb down from the height of the trailer. They were determined to be illegally present in the United States from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala.

The individuals and the driver were taken into custody.

