City of Laredo recognizes nine long-time firefighters

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city gathers to honor several local firefighters for their hard work and service to the Laredo Community.

On Friday morning, Mayor Pro Tempore Alberto Torres, along with City Manager Robert Eads and Fire Chief Guillermo Heard held a ceremony to recognize nine firefighters as they announce their retirement.

The firefighters being recognized are, Former Fire Chief Steve Landin for 30 years of service, Deputy Chief Gustavo Gonzalez for 27 years of service to the department, District Chief Paulo Rodriguez for 28 years with the department, and Captain Arnoldo Puente for 28 years with the department as well.

The city is also recognizing Captain Robert Garcia Jr. for 26 years of service, driver Luis E. Cadena for 26 years as well, driver, Oscar Cabello for 30 years of service, assistant driver Pedro Garcia and firefighter Jorge Landin for 25 years with the department.

These individuals have spent most of their lives battling blazes and helping our community.

Chief Matthew Hudak says he believes the responsibility that comes with his new job title includes helping agents gain the tools, training, and knowledge needed to perform their jobs to the best of their ability.