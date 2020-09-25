Community invited to a socially distant Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local organization that seeks to bring awareness and end Alzheimer’s Disease is inviting the community to take part in one of its annual events; however, this year things will be a little different.

Every year organizers hold the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a way to spread awareness on the disease while also creating funds for those who have a loved one battling the illness.

Due to COVID-19, they are asking participants to help join the fight by walking in small groups at the areas of their choosing.

The Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers will be at TAMIU issuing out free goodie bags to the first 100 participants via drive-thru pick up.

To take part in the cause, you can visit the Laredo Walk to end Alzheimer Facebook page or call Patty Bruni at 956-744-1911.

