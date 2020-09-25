Free flu shots offered to veterans
A drive-thru flu shot clinic is happening for veterans at the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic on Saturday.
The 2020-2021 flu vaccine has been updated from last season’s vaccine to better match circulating viruses.
Officials say the flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar and can include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, and congestion.
Veterans can stop by the outpatient clinic located on the 4600 block of North Bartlett from 8 in the morning until noon.
The shots are free for veterans.
