Free flu shots offered to veterans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A drive-thru flu shot clinic is happening for veterans at the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic on Saturday.

The 2020-2021 flu vaccine has been updated from last season’s vaccine to better match circulating viruses.

Officials say the flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar and can include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, and congestion.

Veterans can stop by the outpatient clinic located on the 4600 block of North Bartlett from 8 in the morning until noon.

The shots are free for veterans.

