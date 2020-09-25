Friday is forever!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our last weekend of September is going to get pretty heated, at least for fall standards.

On Friday, we will start out nice and breezy in the upper 60s but things will warm up to a high of 94 degrees.

Things will only get hotter from there as we expect a high of 95 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

So even though we are in the fall season, summer isn’t done with us just yet.

By next week, we are looking at highs of 94 degrees on Monday and the same on Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of the week, we could see temperatures start to drop into the upper 80s.

So hopefully we can start October on the right foot and with some cool conditions.

We kicked off the autumn season with a nice breeze and some showers, so hopefully, we can continue that trend.

