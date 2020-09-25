Advertisement

Friday is forever!

Expect a warm and sunny weekend!
Expect a warm and sunny weekend!
Expect a warm and sunny weekend!(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our last weekend of September is going to get pretty heated, at least for fall standards.

On Friday, we will start out nice and breezy in the upper 60s but things will warm up to a high of 94 degrees.

Things will only get hotter from there as we expect a high of 95 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

So even though we are in the fall season, summer isn’t done with us just yet.

By next week, we are looking at highs of 94 degrees on Monday and the same on Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of the week, we could see temperatures start to drop into the upper 80s.

So hopefully we can start October on the right foot and with some cool conditions.

We kicked off the autumn season with a nice breeze and some showers, so hopefully, we can continue that trend.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Summer shade in the fall

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like we are going to have to deal with these warm and sunny conditions for a little while longer, at least until the end of September.

Weather

Do you remember the 21st night of September?

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we are getting ready for the official start of fall, those summer temperatures will make a comeback.

Weather

Flashback to the 80s on Friday!

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
It's time to bring back Bruce Springsteen and Madonna because we are going to see nothing but the 80s from here on out!

Weather

Grand theft Autumn

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like those summer conditions are trying to stick around as we expect another hot and humid day in the 90s.

Latest News

Weather

September rain

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like we are going to continue to see rainy and muggy conditions in our area.

Weather

Police searching for person tied to grand theft auto

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of grand theft auto.

Weather

Rains a lot this time of year

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Nothing good lasts forever, and the same goes for that minor cold front we saw last Thursday and Friday.

News

Friday evening weather forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
A partly cloudy, warmer, more humid weekend. Showers next week, humid.

Weather

Five seconds of autumn

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like the Boys of Fall are making an early stop in the Gateway City and they are bringing some cooler temperatures along with them!

Weather

Who’ll stop the rain?

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Tonight we are expecting a cold front to hit our area and bring temperatures down into the 60s, which is a nice sneak peek at what fall will look like.