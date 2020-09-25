Advertisement

Governor Abbott proposes harsher penalties for rioting

Groups that oppose the governor’s proposal say they are concerned about how police are able to determine when something is a riot and who they will target.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott proposes new legislation intended to protect police officers who are working protests or riots.

This move comes as riots and protest reignite across the country after that grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Through new legislation, Governor Abbott is proposing that certain riot activities be considered felonies.

“The constitution does not provide the rights to riot, to rob, to loot, to set fires, to physically harm anyone or anything.”

Causing injury or destroying property during what is deemed to be a “riot” would be a felony offense.

Blocking hospital entrances and using lasers to target police would also be considered felony offenses.

Abbott also proposes an automatic six months minimum in jail for causing harm or striking a police officer.

A new felony offense would be created for those who “aid and abet riots with funds and organization assistance."

”Criminals charged with these offenses must remain in jail at least until the first court appearance. This will prevent the mockery of the revolving door of arrests we saw in Dallas during the riots that occurred earlier this year. To make sure that these dangerous rioters will not be immediately released and back into the streets to engage in further rioting without first having to go before a court appearance."

Currently, the crime of “participating in a riot” is a misdemeanor offense in Texas with a maximum of six months in jail.

Groups that oppose the governor’s proposal say they are concerned about how police are able to determine when something is a riot and who they will target.

Abbott says he will also work toward improving policing.

“We want to make sure that officers are following what the standards are, we want to make sure the officers are using deadly force only when that is the appropriate strategy, and using other alternatives when deadly force is not the right strategy.”

None of the governor’s proposals are law, they must all be passed during the 2021 legislative session.

Abbott unveiled several other policy proposals just a few weeks ago, intended to punish cities that decrease the budgets of their police departments.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Murder conviction affirmed for Mario Angel Gonzalez

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Barbara Campos
It was the evidence found on Gonzalez that made the Fourth Court of Appeals decide to have him pay the rest of his life for Lesly Sanchez’s death.

News

U.S. Border Patrol welcomes new chief patrol of command

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chief Matthew Hudak says he believes the responsibility that comes with his new job title includes helping agents gain the tools, training, and knowledge needed to perform their jobs to the best of their ability.

News

LISD employee recognized nationally for work in fighting childhood hunger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The prevalence of food insecurity in Texas is above the national average according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and at Laredo ISD, more than 90% of students receive free or reduced lunch.

News

Surveyors for border wall spotted along riverbanks

Updated: 5 hours ago
Even though city officials passed a resolution denouncing the building of a border wall, they have confirmed that’s exactly what the surveyors are doing.

Latest News

Local

Healthcare company offering free PPE this weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A healthcare company is looking to provide residents with free facemasks and hand sanitizers at a local park this Saturday.

Local

Man injured after allegedly attempting to hop a train

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials say the man was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Local

Two LISD elementary schools receive Blue Ribbon Award

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Heights and Leyendecker Elementary as some of the top schools in the country.

Local

Webb County to hold drive-by Census event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Webb County officials are looking to offer some incentives for those who take part in their Drive-by Census event.

Local

City to conduct operation clean up in District Five

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City crews will be out and about in the Calton area this morning ridding residents of unwanted rubbish.

Local

Border Patrol agents find bundles of drugs on commercial bus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents discovered over 40 pounds of marijuana after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs inside a person’s luggage.