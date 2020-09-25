Governor Abbott proposes harsher penalties for rioting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott proposes new legislation intended to protect police officers who are working protests or riots.

This move comes as riots and protest reignite across the country after that grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Through new legislation, Governor Abbott is proposing that certain riot activities be considered felonies.

“The constitution does not provide the rights to riot, to rob, to loot, to set fires, to physically harm anyone or anything.”

Causing injury or destroying property during what is deemed to be a “riot” would be a felony offense.

Blocking hospital entrances and using lasers to target police would also be considered felony offenses.

Abbott also proposes an automatic six months minimum in jail for causing harm or striking a police officer.

A new felony offense would be created for those who “aid and abet riots with funds and organization assistance."

”Criminals charged with these offenses must remain in jail at least until the first court appearance. This will prevent the mockery of the revolving door of arrests we saw in Dallas during the riots that occurred earlier this year. To make sure that these dangerous rioters will not be immediately released and back into the streets to engage in further rioting without first having to go before a court appearance."

Currently, the crime of “participating in a riot” is a misdemeanor offense in Texas with a maximum of six months in jail.

Groups that oppose the governor’s proposal say they are concerned about how police are able to determine when something is a riot and who they will target.

Abbott says he will also work toward improving policing.

“We want to make sure that officers are following what the standards are, we want to make sure the officers are using deadly force only when that is the appropriate strategy, and using other alternatives when deadly force is not the right strategy.”

None of the governor’s proposals are law, they must all be passed during the 2021 legislative session.

Abbott unveiled several other policy proposals just a few weeks ago, intended to punish cities that decrease the budgets of their police departments.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.