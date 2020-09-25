Advertisement

LISD announces return of first, second and special education students

Parents will still have the option of sending them to campus or continuing with online learning
LISD practices health precautions
LISD practices health precautions(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is preparing for the return of its other grade levels as well as special education students.

On Monday, September 28th LISD is preparing for its first phase of in-person instruction for first and second grade as well as all special education/ self-contained students at all of its elementary schools.

LISD is also expecting the return of its seventh and tenth graders at all of its middle school and high schools.

Parents still have the option of sending their kids to campus or continuing with remote learning.

LISD and H-E-B will be hosting a flu vaccine clinic for all of its LISD employees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the LISD Administrative Annex Building located at 904 Juarez Avenue at 8:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

Police in Vietnam find over 300,000 used condoms being resold

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in Vietnam made an unusual bust, after they found 345,000 used condoms that were being repackaged as new.

Local

Mexican National wanted for rape arrested

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man wanted for rape out of New York City is arrested by local Border Patrol agents.

Local

Progressive’s Keys to Progress Program to provide lucky veteran with new set of wheels

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An insurance company is looking to give local heroes the chance to win a free vehicle.

Local

City of Laredo recognizes nine long-time firefighters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo pays tribute to firefighters as they announce their retirement.

Latest News

Local

Pillar inviting community to get tested for HIV

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The non-profit will be hosting an HIV testing marathon on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local

Agents find nearly three dozen individuals inside belly dump trailer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents find nearly three dozen undocumented immigrants inside a belly dump trailer during a human smuggling attempt.

Local

LISD to hold free COVID-19 testing event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The school district is encouraging all of its athletes, band members and those involved in other extra-curriculars to take advantage of the free service.

Local

Agents find five individuals inside wooden crate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents made the discovery after searching a box truck at the US 83 checkpoint.

Local

Community invited to a socially distant Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Due to COVID-19, they are asking participants to help join the fight by walking in small groups at the areas of their choosing.

Weather

Friday is forever!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect one last heatwave hurrah before the start of October.