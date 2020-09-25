LISD announces return of first, second and special education students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is preparing for the return of its other grade levels as well as special education students.

On Monday, September 28th LISD is preparing for its first phase of in-person instruction for first and second grade as well as all special education/ self-contained students at all of its elementary schools.

LISD is also expecting the return of its seventh and tenth graders at all of its middle school and high schools.

Parents still have the option of sending their kids to campus or continuing with remote learning.

LISD and H-E-B will be hosting a flu vaccine clinic for all of its LISD employees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the LISD Administrative Annex Building located at 904 Juarez Avenue at 8:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.