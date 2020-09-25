LISD nutrition program seeks to ensure no kid goes hungry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Captain America isn’t just on TV, he’s right here in Laredo.

One LISD employee was recognized nationally for his work in making sure no kid is left without a meal and for dressing up as a superhero.

“Feeding kids is possible. We make this mission possible.”

Feeding kids is possible, something Robert Cuellar Junior reminds himself every day as Laredo ISD’s Director of Child Nutrition Program.

His goal is to make sure no kid goes hungry.

“That is why I am here, to make sure that no child is left behind as far as having a meal, because hunger is out there.”

His mission aligns with the nonprofit also called No Kid Hungry, which featured him in a four part video series that recognizes individuals who help combat childhood hunger in their community.

He spoke with HGTV’s Taniya Nayak in late August.

He was chosen for his heroic efforts both as himself and as Captain America.

“During the school lunch Hero Day, I made a surprise visit to some schools. I dressed up as Captain America. So now I’m known in many locations with students as, ‘look! There’s Captain America!’ It’s gratifying in a way to know that they remember you.”

The local need to keep kids full and healthy is great.

The prevalence of food insecurity in Texas is above the national average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Laredo ISD, more than 90% of students receive free or reduced lunch.

As a Laredoan and a 16 year LISD employee, Cuellar continues to see that need.

“Just like a dad who came on his bike with his son, giving a thumbs up thanking (us) because he lost his job.”

Cuellar was inspired by his parents' struggles with diabetes, heart problems, and cholesterol problems.

He wanted to make a difference. His 15-year-old son reminds him that he can.

“Daddy, remember this: as a team, you’re awesome, and things can go very far. Together, we’re awesome and we take it to the next level.”

Cuellar, the students, the parents, and the kitchen staff all working to end childhood hunger.

“This journey doesn’t stop because hunger takes no vacation.”

