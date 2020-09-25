Advertisement

LISD nutrition program seeks to ensure no kid goes hungry

The prevalence of food insecurity in Texas is above the national average according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and at Laredo ISD, more than 90% of students receive free or reduced lunch.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Captain America isn’t just on TV, he’s right here in Laredo.

One LISD employee was recognized nationally for his work in making sure no kid is left without a meal and for dressing up as a superhero.

“Feeding kids is possible. We make this mission possible.”

Feeding kids is possible, something Robert Cuellar Junior reminds himself every day as Laredo ISD’s Director of Child Nutrition Program.

His goal is to make sure no kid goes hungry.

“That is why I am here, to make sure that no child is left behind as far as having a meal, because hunger is out there.”

His mission aligns with the nonprofit also called No Kid Hungry, which featured him in a four part video series that recognizes individuals who help combat childhood hunger in their community.

He spoke with HGTV’s Taniya Nayak in late August.

He was chosen for his heroic efforts both as himself and as Captain America.

“During the school lunch Hero Day, I made a surprise visit to some schools. I dressed up as Captain America. So now I’m known in many locations with students as, ‘look! There’s Captain America!’ It’s gratifying in a way to know that they remember you.”

The local need to keep kids full and healthy is great.

The prevalence of food insecurity in Texas is above the national average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Laredo ISD, more than 90% of students receive free or reduced lunch.

As a Laredoan and a 16 year LISD employee, Cuellar continues to see that need.

“Just like a dad who came on his bike with his son, giving a thumbs up thanking (us) because he lost his job.”

Cuellar was inspired by his parents' struggles with diabetes, heart problems, and cholesterol problems.

He wanted to make a difference. His 15-year-old son reminds him that he can.

“Daddy, remember this: as a team, you’re awesome, and things can go very far. Together, we’re awesome and we take it to the next level.”

Cuellar, the students, the parents, and the kitchen staff all working to end childhood hunger.

“This journey doesn’t stop because hunger takes no vacation.”

No Kid Hungry’s video on Robert Cuellar Jr. can be found here.

The nonprofit is also hosting a campaign called “Dine, Shop and Share.”

The participating restaurants and businesses listed will donate a portion of your order to No Kid Hungry.

The following Laredo locations are participating:

-Jack in the Box on Saunders Street, McPherson Avenue, and Cortez Street

-Popeye’s on Mines Road, Park Street, and East Del Mar Blvd

-Denny’s on Santa Ursula Avenue

-Chrysler on Bob Bullock Loop

More on No Kid Hungry’s Dine, Shop and Share can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Surveyors for border wall spotted along riverbanks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Even though city officials passed a resolution denouncing the building of a border wall, they have confirmed that’s exactly what the surveyors are doing.

Local

Healthcare company offering free PPE this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A healthcare company is looking to provide residents with free facemasks and hand sanitizers at a local park this Saturday.

Local

Man injured after allegedly attempting to hop a train

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials say the man was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Local

Two LISD elementary schools receive Blue Ribbon Award

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Heights and Leyendecker Elementary as some of the top schools in the country.

Latest News

Local

Webb County to hold drive-by Census event

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Webb County officials are looking to offer some incentives for those who take part in their Drive-by Census event.

Local

City to conduct operation clean up in District Five

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City crews will be out and about in the Calton area this morning ridding residents of unwanted rubbish.

Local

Border Patrol agents find bundles of drugs on commercial bus

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents discovered over 40 pounds of marijuana after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs inside a person’s luggage.

Weather

Summer shade in the fall

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like we are going to have to deal with these warm and sunny conditions for a little while longer, at least until the end of September.

News

City offers 1,000 free flu vaccines

Updated: 21 hours ago
As more flu shot drives are expected to take place soon, Laredo Health Department officials urge people to take advantage of the clinics as this year it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.

News

Local barbershop to open after pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
KGNS stopped by a new barber shop in Laredo to see how the owners are starting up their life long dream at a time of uncertainty, what separates the new shop from most is that they want your whole family to come visit.