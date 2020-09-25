Advertisement

LISD to hold free COVID-19 testing event

The school district is encouraging all of its athletes, band members and those involved in other extra-curriculars to take advantage of the free service
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -LISD is encouraging its athletes, their parents and the general public to take advantage of its upcoming COVID-19 testing event.

The clinic is being coordinated with LISD along with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Laredo Fire Department as well as other agencies.

The testing is similar to nasal swabbing but will be conducted orally.

Not only are student athletes encouraged to take part but also those in other extra circular activities such as band members, cheerleaders and those in the dance team.

The clinic will take place from September 28th to the 30th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shirley Field.

The testing is open to the public and will be conducted as a drive-through clinic.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

