Mexican National wanted for rape arrested

During processing, agents discovered, Felipe Martinez Hernandez was wanted out of New York City
25-year-old Felipe Martinez Hernandez
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted for rape out of New York City is arrested by local Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on September 24th when agents apprehended several individuals near the Laredo College South Campus who had entered into the U.S. illegally.

During processing, one of the individuals was identified as 25-year-old Felipe Martinez Hernandez.

A record check revealed that the Mexican National had been charged with second-degree felony rape by the New York City Police Department.

Agents contacted the Webb County Sheriff’s Office who took custody of Martinez Hernandez.

