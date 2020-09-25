Murder conviction affirmed for Mario Angel Gonzalez

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Its been over three years since the brutal death of 16-year-old Lesley Sanchez.

The young woman was killed while out on a jog at the Haynes Recreation Center.

Mario Angel Gonzalez was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison last year, but he’s been fighting to appeal his conviction.

Evidence was found on Mario Angel Gonzalez from the night Lesly Sanchez was killed.

It was that evidence that made the Fourth Court of Appeals decide to have Gonzalez pay the rest of his life for Lesly’s death.

Back in 2019, Mario Angel Gonzalez was convicted after a jury found him responsible for the death of Lesly.

The trial took place at the 49th District Court, but Gonzalez claimed he was not guilty of the crime and wanted to appeal the conviction.

That’s when he took his case to the Fourth Court of Appeals.

In documents released Wednesday by the appeals court, it chronicles the investigation and his arrest.

It begins by saying how Mario Angel Gonzalez was spotted moving the car from the scene, and how police searched Gonzalez’s parents home for evidence, and thats where they found dark stains that look like blood on his clothes and shoes.

Police arrested Gonzalez four days after Lesley’s murder and officials claim he had several wounds on him.

When the autopsy came in, it was discovered Lesly had been stabbed multiple times, and not only that, but she had also fought her attacker.

Multiple items tested positive for having both Lesly’s and Gonzalez’s DNA.

Gonzalez was appealing on the following grounds:

First, he claimed that his belongings were unlawfully searched at his parents home, but the court argued his step mother had given written and verbal consent to search the home.

Second, he said the trial counsel was ineffective because they did not object the detective’s interpretations of how the crime was committed.

Finally, Gonzalez argues trial was ineffective for failing to hire a DNA expert to assist in rebutting the state’s DNA evidence, as well as a mental health expert to develop a case for determining the punishment.

In the end, after the Fourth Court of Appeals heard Mario Angel Gonzalez’s case, they sided with the initial verdict. This means that Gonzalez will continue serving life in prison.

Gonzalez claims the failure to call additional expert witnesses did not help his case, but the court says there was nothing in the record that showed any expert witnesses were willing to testify, and it’s not guaranteed it would have helped his case.

