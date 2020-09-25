Pillar inviting community to get tested for HIV

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to get tested for a sexually transmitted disease that can sometimes be fatal.

The Pillar organization is encouraging residents and their partners to come out and take advantage of its free HIV testing marathon.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 26th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1403 N. Seymour.

All those who get tested will receive a goodie bag for being proactive in getting tested.

The event is free and open to the public.

