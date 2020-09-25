Advertisement

Pillar inviting community to get tested for HIV

The non-profit will be hosting an HIV testing marathon on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to get tested for a sexually transmitted disease that can sometimes be fatal.

The Pillar organization is encouraging residents and their partners to come out and take advantage of its free HIV testing marathon.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 26th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1403 N. Seymour.

All those who get tested will receive a goodie bag for being proactive in getting tested.

The event is free and open to the public.

