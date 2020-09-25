Advertisement

Police in Vietnam find over 300,000 used condoms being resold

Authorities say the factory owner would boil them before re-packaging and selling them
Vietnam Police discover over 300,000 used condoms being resold(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Vietnam made an unusual bust, after they found 345,000 used condoms that were being repackaged as new.

The raid at a factory turned up what amounted to nearly 800 pounds of used condoms.

The factory owner said they did boil the condoms before re-packaging them but it’s not clear how many had already been sold.

The owner said she was paying the equivalent of about eight cents per pound for the popular form of contraceptive.

Police say it wasn’t clear where she was getting them.

