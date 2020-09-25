Progressive’s Keys to Progress Program to provide lucky veteran with new set of wheels

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An insurance company is looking to give local heroes the chance to win a free vehicle.

As part of Progressive’s annual Keys to Progress Program, several veterans and their families will be able to win keys to a newly refurbished vehicle.

Gabriel Lopez, founder of the South Texas Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans Association says the veteran must show they are in need of a car.

The vehicle is less than five years old; however, it will be fully refurbished and ready to be taken for a spin.

Any veteran interested in entering the contest can stop by the 1400 block of Jacaman Road.

For more information on the program, you can call 956-229-0265.

