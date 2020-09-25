Advertisement

St. Augustine is ready for some football!

Since St. Augustine is a private school, they will not be playing other teams in the city but they will travel to play other schools in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Kerville.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Football just started up for both UISD and LISD last week, but those aren’t the only schools getting in on the action.

A private school in Laredo has had its fair share of athletic programs, but never football.

St. Augustine High School is gearing up for a football season of their own here in the gateway city.

The only difference is that their team of 16 will be playing a game of 6v6 rather then the usual 11v11.

Coach Jerry Martinez says he’s eager to face the challenge to lead a new team with his 30 years of coaching experience.

“I used to be at the public schools so they offered me the job and I’m happy to be here, the head coach at St. Augustine High School football.”

Not only is it a challenge to coach a brand new team, they are also having a challenge with equipment. They don’t even have their own practice field and are using the rec center field to practice on.

Since St. Augustine is a private school, they will not be playing other teams in the city but they will travel to play other schools in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Kerville.

Martinez says he’s excited to give the guys an opportunity to play football for their school and is grateful the pandemic didn’t stop this from happening.

According to Coach Martinez, they will take their athletes temperatures everyday before practice and will ask that they fill out a COVID related form.

If anyone on the team tests positive for the virus they will stop practices, test every player, and communicate with the Health Department on when players can get back on the field.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Abbott proposes harsher penalties for rioting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Groups that oppose the governor’s proposal say they are concerned about how police are able to determine when something is a riot and who they will target.

News

Murder conviction affirmed for Mario Angel Gonzalez

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
It was the evidence found on Gonzalez that made the Fourth Court of Appeals decide to have him pay the rest of his life for Lesly Sanchez’s death.

News

U.S. Border Patrol welcomes new chief patrol of command

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief Matthew Hudak says he believes the responsibility that comes with his new job title includes helping agents gain the tools, training, and knowledge needed to perform their jobs to the best of their ability.

News

LISD employee recognized nationally for work in fighting childhood hunger

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The prevalence of food insecurity in Texas is above the national average according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and at Laredo ISD, more than 90% of students receive free or reduced lunch.

Latest News

News

Surveyors for border wall spotted along riverbanks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Even though city officials passed a resolution denouncing the building of a border wall, they have confirmed that’s exactly what the surveyors are doing.

Local

Healthcare company offering free PPE this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A healthcare company is looking to provide residents with free facemasks and hand sanitizers at a local park this Saturday.

Local

Man injured after allegedly attempting to hop a train

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials say the man was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Local

Two LISD elementary schools receive Blue Ribbon Award

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Heights and Leyendecker Elementary as some of the top schools in the country.

Local

Webb County to hold drive-by Census event

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Webb County officials are looking to offer some incentives for those who take part in their Drive-by Census event.

Local

City to conduct operation clean up in District Five

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City crews will be out and about in the Calton area this morning ridding residents of unwanted rubbish.