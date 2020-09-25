St. Augustine is ready for some football!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Football just started up for both UISD and LISD last week, but those aren’t the only schools getting in on the action.

A private school in Laredo has had its fair share of athletic programs, but never football.

St. Augustine High School is gearing up for a football season of their own here in the gateway city.

The only difference is that their team of 16 will be playing a game of 6v6 rather then the usual 11v11.

Coach Jerry Martinez says he’s eager to face the challenge to lead a new team with his 30 years of coaching experience.

“I used to be at the public schools so they offered me the job and I’m happy to be here, the head coach at St. Augustine High School football.”

Not only is it a challenge to coach a brand new team, they are also having a challenge with equipment. They don’t even have their own practice field and are using the rec center field to practice on.

Since St. Augustine is a private school, they will not be playing other teams in the city but they will travel to play other schools in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Kerville.

Martinez says he’s excited to give the guys an opportunity to play football for their school and is grateful the pandemic didn’t stop this from happening.

According to Coach Martinez, they will take their athletes temperatures everyday before practice and will ask that they fill out a COVID related form.

If anyone on the team tests positive for the virus they will stop practices, test every player, and communicate with the Health Department on when players can get back on the field.

