U.S. Border Patrol welcomes new chief patrol of command

Chief Matthew Hudak says he believes the responsibility that comes with his new job title includes helping agents gain the tools, training, and knowledge needed to perform their jobs to the best of their ability.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday morning, the U.S. Border Patrol welcomed a new chief.

Matthew Hudak is entering into a position that is new to him as Chief Patrol Agent of the Laredo sector.

Chief Hudak has been with the U.S. Border Patrol for the past 23 years.

He is no stranger to serving along the border. His first assignment was at the Harlingen station in the Rio Grande Valley sector.

Chief Hudak says he believes the responsibility that comes with his new job title includes helping agents gain the tools, training, and knowledge needed to perform their jobs to the best of their ability.

He will oversee over 1,800 employees in the Laredo sector.

