Six months of travel restrictions along the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week marks six months since restrictions to nonessential travel began along the southern and northern borders.

While the restrictions are set to run until October 21st, Laredo and Nuevo Laredo officials are pushing for the restrictions to be lifted.

The Laredo and Nuevo Laredo mayors are showing a united front when it comes to lifting travel restrictions along the border.

The restrictions on nonessential travel across the southern and northern borders were implemented in March to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, federal government has renewed them monthly.

Mayor Pete Saenz was joined at Friday’s media briefing by Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas.

Both say they continue to have discussions with U.S. and Mexico federal officials about loosening travel restriction, both mayors also saying the partial closure led to significant economic decline on both border towns.

Saenz says they are also working with organizations like the Texas Border Coalition and the Border Trade Alliance to advocate for the need to lift the restrictions.

“I also realize that it’s a matter of convincing the people in Mexico City and in Washington in particular," said Mayor Saenz. "That is the reason why we have sent already a resolution to President Trump, Congressman Henry Cuellar, to our senators and to Chad Wolf.”

Mayor Pete Saenz along with state officials are set to travel to Mexico City on October 5th to advocate for the possibility of lifting or loosening travel restrictions along the border.

Ideally, the mayors hope the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can find a balance by creating some sort of health protocol at the bridges that would insure safety and a gradual border reopening.

As of now, the Mexico-U.S. land border remains closed to all but “essential crossings” until at least October 21st.

During Friday’s media briefing, Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas said the sanitation tunnels going into Nuevo Laredo are no longer being used.

