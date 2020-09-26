Advertisement

Still no answers two weeks after Gracie Espinoza’s death

Gracie’s mother Mayra Rivera is inviting the community to join them Saturday at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Plum Street and Buena Vista to gather and take to the streets for a cry for justice.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been two weeks since Gracie Espinoza’s death and her family and friends are still waiting for answers.

Police are still carefully looking into her murder investigation as they try to piece together what happened on that night.  

Mayra Rivera, Gracie’s mother, says its been hard to be patient as she waits for the answers she needs.

“Yes, it’s been really hard because... well, I try to have patience, and only god has been the one that has given me the strength. To be able to go through something this hard. But, yes we do have to have patience and faith in god, that justice will be granted. And may god bless the officers that are leading this investigation and may he offer them the wisdom so they can catch my daughter’s murderer. So that the murderer can pay for what they’ve done. No one deserves to have their life taken away in that manner.”

They are inviting the community to join them Saturday at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Plum Street and Buena Vista.

Those gathered there will then take to the streets in a cry for justice.

Afterward, everyone will get into their cars and meet at the Justice Center.

Gracie’s mother says she is incredibly grateful to everyone that has been keeping an eye on her daughter’s case and shown support.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

