Cartoon cast of South Park attends Broncos game

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Well, there were friendly faces everywhere and humble folks without temptation over at the Denver Broncos game over the weekend.

Broncos Country was joined by some familiar faces at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Sunday night.

In a light-hearted move, the team placed cutouts of all of the South Park characters in one of the end zones.

As many know, the popular, animated Comedy Central TV show is based on South Park, Colorado.

The characters, including Kenny McCormick, Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, and Kyle Broflovski are seen wearing masks.

