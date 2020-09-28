Advertisement

Cartoon cast of South Park attends Broncos game

The team placed cutouts of all of the South Park characters in one of the end zones.
South Park cartoon characters attend Broncos game
South Park cartoon characters attend Broncos game(KUSA)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Well, there were friendly faces everywhere and humble folks without temptation over at the Denver Broncos game over the weekend.

Broncos Country was joined by some familiar faces at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Sunday night.

In a light-hearted move, the team placed cutouts of all of the South Park characters in one of the end zones.

As many know, the popular, animated Comedy Central TV show is based on South Park, Colorado.

The characters, including Kenny McCormick, Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, and Kyle Broflovski are seen wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NBA Finals set: LeBron, Lakers will meet Butler, Heat

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The matchup is now set, with the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers emerging as the last two teams standing in the chase to be crowned champions of the most tumultuous season in NBA history.

News

St. Augustine is ready for some football!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
Since St. Augustine is a private school, they will not be playing other teams in the city but they will travel to play other schools in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Kerville.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

National Sports

AP Source: Chargers’ team doctor punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
|
By JOE REEDY
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.

Latest News

National Sports

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

National

Joe Laurinaitis, pro wrestler Road Warrior Animal, dies at age 60

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT
|
By Gray News staff
Joe Laurinaitis, the legendary pro wrestler known as Animal in the Road Warriors tag team, has died at the age of 60, the WWE said Wednesday.

National

Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.

Coronavirus

NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The league levied hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club.

National

Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:53 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jordan and Hamlin purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing that guarantees Wallace a spot in the 40-car field every week.

National Sports

Tadej Pogacar wins COVID-defying Tour de France

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling’s showpiece race Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday.