City continues to offer COVID-19 testing at local arena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community at our local arena.

According to the City of Laredo’s Facebook page, starting September 28th through October 2nd tests will be available to the community.

Officials say anyone that wants to take a test can stop by from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until testing capacity is reached for the day.

Testing is open to the public, five years old and up, and it’s an oral swab PCR test that is self-administered.

Anyone interested must provide a valid ID, address, and phone number.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.