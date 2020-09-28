Advertisement

Cuellar speaks on federal appeals ruling over border wall case

Congressman Cuellar says he has worked hard to prohibit any funding for the president’s ineffective and wasteful border wall
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local Congressman Henry Cuellar speaks on the recent ruling made by a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. regarding the border wall.

This week, the court gave the green light to house democrats so they can proceed with a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to transfer federal funds for the construction of a border wall.

These funds would be specifically to build a wall on the southern border.

Cuellar says this is a major victor in defense of the constitution.

Congressman Cuellar says, “I have worked hard to prohibit any funding for the president’s ineffective and wasteful border wall. However, President Trump’s Administration has sidestepped Congress and diverted funding from our military and their families to fulfill his empty campaign promise. We must restore Congress' central role in funding decisions for the safety and health of Americans.”

This comes after surveyors were seen along the riverbanks in Laredo last week working towards the building of the border wall.

