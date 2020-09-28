Advertisement

If a cold wind starts to rise

After a very hot and humid weekend, things will start to cool off for a bit
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the last week of September which means we are hoping to see some changes in our weather conditions!

After a very hot and humid weekend, we will start Monday in the mid to upper 70s but we will actually drop a degree or to and only see a high of 81 degrees making for the perfect fall afternoon.

As we head into the evening, we will drop all the way down into the upper 50s, so make sure to take a jacket or sweater if you are looking to take part in any outdoor activities overnight.

On Tuesday, things will remain cool in the morning and we’re looking at a high of 84 degrees by the afternoon.

This little cold front won’t last long, on Wednesday we are looking to bounce back into the upper 80s and even low 90s.

As we start the month of October, we’re looking at a high of 90 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Now, we’ll be expecting warm days and cool nights which isn’t bad for us this time of year.

As we head into the weekend, we will get up to the low 90s but we won’t see any hot and humid temperatures like we saw over the weekend.

