LISD hosting free COVID-19 testing clinic

The school district is encouraging student athletes and those involved in extra-curricular programs to get tested
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo ISD is encouraging its athletes, their parents, and the general public to take advantage of its upcoming COVID-19 testing event.

The clinic is being coordinated with the school district along with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Laredo Fire Department, and other agencies.

They will be providing an oral test.

Not only are student-athletes encouraged to take part but also those in other extra-curricular activities such as band, cheerleading, and dance.

The clinic will take place on Monday, September 28th to September 30th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shirley Field.

The testing is open to the public and will be conducted as a drive-through clinic.

