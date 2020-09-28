LISD lays out guidelines for spectators at sporting events

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is announcing its plans to continue its athletic programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a Nixon volleyball game expected to take place on Tuesday at the Nixon Gym, LISD is laying out several guidelines to those who are planning to attend any athletic events.

Each LISD varsity athlete has been given a limited number of passes per game for their family members. Because of the pandemic, the number of spectators allowed at the games are limited.

Face coverings are required, and social distancing is already marked in designated seating areas by the school district.

LISD staff will also be conducting temperature checks at the gates and doors.

The school district encourages spectators to download the free Drowl app for record-keeping and tracking purposes.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.