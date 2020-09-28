LISD offers free flu vaccines for employees

Advertisement

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the fall season in full swing, a local school district is looking to protect its teachers and staff from the flu by hosting a vaccine drive this week.

Starting on Monday, the Laredo Independent School District in partnership with the H-E-B pharmacists will be offering free flu vaccines to all of its employees.

LISD employees will have their flu vaccines scheduled at their departments.

Employees may attend sites based on departments close to their worksite. Employees are reminded to take their insurance or Medicare card and to fill out the vaccine form prior to going to the flu clinics. All major insurance cards will be accepted.

District officials recommend you check with your doctor if you have questions about flu protection.

For more information and a complete list of campus sites contact the LISD Safety/Rick/Emergency Management Department at 273-1172.

The LISD Flu clinics schedule for employees is as follows:

-Monday, September 28

8:00 a.m.         Administrative Annex Building (904 Juarez Ave.)

9:30 a.m.         Human Resources Building (1702 Houston St.)

11:30 a.m.       Fixed Assets Department Champions Training Room (2201 Santa Isabel)

-Tuesday, September 29

8:00 a.m.         Technology Department (2001 Cedar Ave.)

10:00 a.m.       Child Nutrition Department (101 W. Saunders)

-Wednesday, September 30

6:30 a.m.         Division of Operations Department (900 Lyon St.)

9:30 a.m.         Transportation Department (3302 Springfield)

11:30 a.m.       Athletics Department (2002 San Bernardo)

