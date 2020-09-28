Local family continues to fight for justice for Gracy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s been over two weeks since the death of a young pregnant woman and one family remains heartbroken with more questions than answers.

A celebration of life took place this weekend to pay tribute to the life of Gracy Espinoza.

Jesus Reyes, a classmate of Gracy says she was energetic, amazing captain for the team and proved to be a good person and leader but the question that lingers over this case is why?

A caravan of supporters left the vigil, first driving by the home Gracy lived and then to the Laredo Police Department.

Gracy’s mother Mayra Rivera says the only thing she asks is justice and that her daughter’s death does not go unpunished.

Dressed in white and with the words, “Justice for Gracy” and Hashtag, “Gracy’s Life Matters” printed on, Mayra Rivera walked with her fists up demanding justice for her daughter outside the police department.

No arrests have been made yet but the police department continues to say the investigation is underway.

The caravan’s last stop was outside the Justice Center in hopes that someday, if Gracy’s killer is caught, they will be taken to court.

Rivera says, nobody deserves to have their life taken away like what they did to her daughter.

Her only plea is the closure she seeks for the death of a life cut too soon.

Gracy’s mother says they will be holding other vigils until there is justice found in her daughter’s case.

