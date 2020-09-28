Advertisement

Local nurse recovers after six-month battle with COVID-19

Margarita Sagaral was admitted into the Laredo Medical Center on April 5th and was released on September 23rd
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local nurse is back home after a six-month-battle with COVID-19. Although doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it, she pushed through and is now happy to be reunited with her family.

It was a day doctors didn’t think would ever come, Margarita Sagaral was released from the hospital after half a year battle with the coronavirus.

Sagaral says, “Oh my God, my heart is full and I’m just very grateful. I’m thankful.”

Sagaral was admitted into the Laredo Medical Center on April 5th and later transferred to the Laredo Specialty hospital.

That was after she went to the emergency room twice when she first experienced symptoms of the virus. Doctors told her to go home and quarantine but her symptoms got worse with high fevers and shortness of breath.

Months passed by, and hopes of recovery were slim.

Her husband, Tito Sagaral says, “The doctor removed all of the attachments from her body and said she will be done in 30 minutes. Sorry Mr. Sagaral, we did everything we could for her.”

All the vital signs pointed to the same outcome more than 200,000 people in the U.S. have had after their fight with COVID-19.

Sagaral’s husband called family members so they could say their last goodbyes but he continued to pray.

Tito Sagaral says, “Jesus Christ, you are my lord, you mear Marjie, I kept on saying that.”

This was mid-June but something took a turn for the better.

The Sagarals call it a miracle from God.

Sagaral is a registered nurse at LMC, so she’s used to helping others. For six months, she saw the other side. But as of September 23, she begins her journey to recovery.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas boy dies from brain eating amoeba

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Brazoria County Health Officials say the amoeba that Josiah McIntyre died from in early September is a parasite that is generally acquired through the water.

Local

Local family continues to seek justice for Gracy

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Local family continues to seek justice for Gracy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gracy’s mother says the only thing she asks is justice and that her daughter’s death does not go unpunished.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
After a very hot and humid weekend, things will start to cool off for a bit!

Latest News

News

Border wall survey underway

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
Although the City of Laredo passed a resolution against a border wall and were sued by the federal government for access to survey land back June, they ultimately agreed to allow the federal government to go in and survey land along the city property.

News

Still no answers two weeks after Gracie Espinoza’s death

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
Gracie’s mother Mayra Rivera is inviting the community to join them Saturday at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Plum Street and Buena Vista to gather and take to the streets for a cry for justice.

News

Six months of travel restrictions along the border

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Both mayors of the sister cities say they continue to have discussions with U.S. and Mexico federal officials about loosening travel restriction, saying the partial closure led to significant economic decline on both border towns.

News

Zapata County bids farewell to long-time fire chief

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Soriano
Forty-eight years and many emergency calls later, Zapata County Fire Chief Juan J. Meza will hang up his badge and pass his baton to the next hero.

News

Free flu shots offered to veterans

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
A drive-thru flu shot clinic is happening for veterans at the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic on Saturday.

International

Police in Vietnam find over 300,000 used condoms being resold

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in Vietnam made an unusual bust, after they found 345,000 used condoms that were being repackaged as new.