Over 200 undocumented immigrants taken into Border Patrol custody

Agents foiled two human smuggling attempts where individuals were being transported in mass amounts with no PPE
Agents discover over 200 undocumented immigrants during mass human smuggling attempts
Agents discover over 200 undocumented immigrants during mass human smuggling attempts(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 200 people are found by Border Patrol during several smuggling attempts last week.

The most recent bust happened on Highway 83, north of Laredo.

On Thursday agents saw a horse trailer pulling up to the checkpoint; when agents checked, they found 25 people inside and three more within the pickup trunk.

This latest incident is just one of eight smuggling events intercepted by agents in the last seven days.

In total, 242 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody after they were encountered being smuggled in commercial tractor-trailers, box trucks, agriculture and fuel containers, a horse trailer, and a travel trailer.

None were wearing personal protective equipment during the time of their arrest.

