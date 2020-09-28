State closes alternative care facility at Red Roof Inn
Despite having a capacity of 106, the facility would only get a handful of patients due to the criteria.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Crews at the alternative COVID-19 care site located at the Red Roof Inn on Calton Road were seen leaving over the weekend.
It’s unclear if the facility is completely demobilized but a number of people were seen heading in and out of the facility over the weekend.
The facility was set up in late July to assist local hospitals who were seeing a surge in admissions.
City and county officials attempted to change intake requirements but were unsuccessful.
