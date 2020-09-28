Texas boy dies from brain eating amoeba

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In Lake Jackson, Texas, a six-year-old boy has passed away from a brain-eating amoeba in the city’s water supply.

Brazoria County Health Officials say the amoeba that Josiah McIntyre died from in early September is a parasite that is generally acquired through the water.

On Friday Lake Jackson issued a do not use water advisory which was later downgraded to a ‘boil water’ notice.

Officials say the order will be in place until the water system is flushed and disinfected.

The city is also offering free cases of water while local and state health officials test the water supply in the area.

So far, three of the 11 water samples collected have come back positive for the amoeba.

The Lake Jackson Assistant City Manager says, “A little boy has passed away and that it could possibly have gotten in our system... and we just have no idea and we want to make sure everybody is safe.”

His mother hopes that one day she can find answers to know exactly what caused her child to catch an incurable illness.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.