Advertisement

Texas boy dies from brain eating amoeba

Lake Jackson, Texas currently under water boil alert after six-year-old passes away from amoeba
Josiah McIntyre
Josiah McIntyre(NBC)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In Lake Jackson, Texas, a six-year-old boy has passed away from a brain-eating amoeba in the city’s water supply.

Brazoria County Health Officials say the amoeba that Josiah McIntyre died from in early September is a parasite that is generally acquired through the water.

On Friday Lake Jackson issued a do not use water advisory which was later downgraded to a ‘boil water’ notice.

Officials say the order will be in place until the water system is flushed and disinfected.

The city is also offering free cases of water while local and state health officials test the water supply in the area.

So far, three of the 11 water samples collected have come back positive for the amoeba.

The Lake Jackson Assistant City Manager says, “A little boy has passed away and that it could possibly have gotten in our system... and we just have no idea and we want to make sure everybody is safe.”

His mother hopes that one day she can find answers to know exactly what caused her child to catch an incurable illness.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local nurse recovers after six-month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A local nurse who contracted COVID-19 back in April has miraculously pulled through despite doctors saying she wasn't going to make it.

Local

Local family continues to seek justice for Gracy

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Local family continues to seek justice for Gracy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gracy’s mother says the only thing she asks is justice and that her daughter’s death does not go unpunished.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
After a very hot and humid weekend, things will start to cool off for a bit!

Latest News

News

Border wall survey underway

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
Although the City of Laredo passed a resolution against a border wall and were sued by the federal government for access to survey land back June, they ultimately agreed to allow the federal government to go in and survey land along the city property.

News

Still no answers two weeks after Gracie Espinoza’s death

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
Gracie’s mother Mayra Rivera is inviting the community to join them Saturday at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Plum Street and Buena Vista to gather and take to the streets for a cry for justice.

News

Six months of travel restrictions along the border

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
Both mayors of the sister cities say they continue to have discussions with U.S. and Mexico federal officials about loosening travel restriction, saying the partial closure led to significant economic decline on both border towns.

News

Zapata County bids farewell to long-time fire chief

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Soriano
Forty-eight years and many emergency calls later, Zapata County Fire Chief Juan J. Meza will hang up his badge and pass his baton to the next hero.

News

Free flu shots offered to veterans

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
A drive-thru flu shot clinic is happening for veterans at the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic on Saturday.

International

Police in Vietnam find over 300,000 used condoms being resold

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in Vietnam made an unusual bust, after they found 345,000 used condoms that were being repackaged as new.