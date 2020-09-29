Accident reported on southbound lane of I-35 near Santa Ursula

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle accident has prompted the closure of the southbound lane of I-35 near downtown Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at the 1400 block of Santa Ursula which has caused a temporary shutdown of the southbound lane.

Police say there are injuries being reported but no word on the extent of what those are at the moment.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

