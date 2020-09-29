Advertisement

Agents find over a dozen individuals inside motel

A total of 13 undocumented immigrants were found inside two motel rooms
Agents find 13 undocumented immigrants inside motel room
Agents find 13 undocumented immigrants inside motel room(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over a dozen people are found inside a local motel room over the weekend.

Border Patrol agents were called out to a hotel on San Bernardo Sunday morning after a citizen called them about suspicious activity in two of the rooms.

When agents arrived at the location, they found 13 people inside who were believed to be from Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico and were illegally present in the U.S.

Agents say not one was wearing any type of personal protective equipment.

They were taken into Border Patrol custody pending further investigation.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Webb County announces program to help colonia residents

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Eligible families will be given a care package that consists of food and other items valued at $400 and a $100 H-E-B gift card.

Local

Major hospital system hit with massive cyber attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Universal Health Services which has more than 400 locations in the U.S. was hit during the early morning hours of September 27th

Local

Alamo Drafthouse announces temporarily closure amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Due to the lack of new blockbusters, the cinema has announced that it has decided to close its doors, effective immediately.

Local

CBP officer seize over three million dollars worth of meth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents say they found 164 pounds of meth hidden inside a shipment of cookies.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue undocumented immigrant from drowning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents patrolling the riverbanks rescued an undocumented immigrants who was struggling to stay afloat.

Weather

The chill of an early fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With October just a couple of days away, we are looking to start the month with warm conditions during the day but cool at night.

News

Volleyball season begins with safety precautions

Updated: 12 hours ago
LISD Athletic Director Sylvia Barrera is happy to get athletics going for LISD, but in the safest way possible.

Local

Webb County to assist colonia residents with Self-Help Center Project

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The program is geared to assist colonia residents who live in unincorporated areas that have been financially affected by the pandemic.

News

Local party leaders anticipate presidential debate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Among the many topics is the pandemic, something that’s of interest to our community and many others. We can expect to hear each candidate’s stance on reaching a solution.

News

Last patient released from Step Down Facility

Updated: 14 hours ago
More than 100 hotel rooms were originally designated for these patients and more than 100 medical personnel were deployed, but Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says only around 20 patients were treated since the site opened July 19.