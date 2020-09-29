Agents find over a dozen individuals inside motel

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over a dozen people are found inside a local motel room over the weekend.

Border Patrol agents were called out to a hotel on San Bernardo Sunday morning after a citizen called them about suspicious activity in two of the rooms.

When agents arrived at the location, they found 13 people inside who were believed to be from Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico and were illegally present in the U.S.

Agents say not one was wearing any type of personal protective equipment.

They were taken into Border Patrol custody pending further investigation.

