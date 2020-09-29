Alamo Drafthouse announces temporarily closure amid pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Texas-based cinema has announced that it is temporarily closing its doors after being open for nearly a month.

Due to the lack of new blockbusters, the Alamo Drafthouse of Laredo has announced that it has decided to close its doors, effective immediately.

They say all screenings have been canceled and moviegoers who purchased tickets for future events will get a full refund.

The Drafthouse team says this was a difficult decision but they are hoping to pick back up once a steady stream of new releases are out.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.