Alamo Drafthouse announces temporarily closure amid pandemic

Due to the lack of new blockbusters, the cinema has announced that it has decided to close its doors, effective immediately.
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Texas-based cinema has announced that it is temporarily closing its doors after being open for nearly a month.

Due to the lack of new blockbusters, the Alamo Drafthouse of Laredo has announced that it has decided to close its doors, effective immediately.

They say all screenings have been canceled and moviegoers who purchased tickets for future events will get a full refund.

The Drafthouse team says this was a difficult decision but they are hoping to pick back up once a steady stream of new releases are out.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

