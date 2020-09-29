Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue undocumented immigrant from drowning

Agents successfully maneuvered their service boat into close proximity so that crew members were able to pull the victim onto safety
Agents rescue individual from drowning
Agents rescue individual from drowning(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rescued an individual from drowning in the river over the weekend.

The incident happened on September 26th when agents spotted an individual struggling to swim across the river.

Agents successfully maneuvered their service boat into close proximity so that crew members were able to pull the victim onto safety.

The individual was determined to be a Mexican National without immigration documents.  Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians assisted and evaluated the individual and determined that he required further medical assistance due to several injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital and eventually cleared for processing.

