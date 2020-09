Cases of dengue continue to rise in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The cases of dengue continue to rise in our sister city of Nuevo Laredo.

Health officials have confirmed 54 cases so far. The number of cases continue to rise rapidly each day.

Symptoms of dengue include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, extreme dehydration, and headaches.

In Laredo, health officials say no cases of dengue have been confirmed so far.

