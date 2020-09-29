CBP officer seize over three million dollars worth of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over three million dollars' worth of drugs at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, September 25th when Customs and Border Protection officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection.

Officers say the tractor was transporting cookies shipped from Mexico at the time of the seizure.

During the inspection, officers found 105 packages of alleged meth which weighed 164 pounds and had an estimated street value of $3,291,908.

CBP seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

