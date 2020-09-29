County searching for new architect for Fairgrounds project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fairgrounds project will soon have a new architecture firm take over.

On August 10, commissioners court terminated their previous contract with Hanson Professional Services. The firm joined the project back in 2018.

The reason why they’re no longer a part of it is unclear.

Now, Webb County is on the hunt for someone new to take over.

According to the Webb County purchasing agent, 20 proposals have been submitted.

On Monday morning, commissioners court agreed to hold a special meeting soon, that way they can hear presentations from the top three ranking firms.

