Fire department responds to mobile home fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department put out a mobile fire Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lope De Vega for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a mobile home on fire.

The residents over the home managed to evacuate.

No injuries are reported at this time.

AEP was called to scene as well as Red Cross to assist residents.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.