Local eye doctor pays $3 million to resolve fraud claims

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo eye doctor pays over $3 million to resolve fraud claims.

Federal officials say Doctor David Mora resolved allegations that he fraudulently submitted claims to Medicare for performing unnecessary tests and procedures on patients.

Doctor Mora is an optometrist who owns Mora Eye Clinic in Laredo.

According to the U.S. Attorneys Office, after a proactive analysis of claims data was conducted, Doctor Mora was determined to be one of the most significant statistical outliers in the nation for certain categories of claims.

This comes after finding that from January 1st, 2013 to June 14th, 2019. Mora billed Medicare for medically unnecessary punctal plug insertion, sensorimotor testing, vision therapy/orthoptics, and amniotic membrane placement.

Medical need did not appear to support many of the claims.

The patient’s condition did not warrant the service or test, or many treatments were repeated on the same patient more often than what would be medically reasonable or necessary.

As part of the settlement, Mora and the Mora Eye Clinic agreed to a three-year integrity agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The agreement promotes compliance with the statutes, program requirements, and written directives of Medicare and all other federal health care programs.

Among other compliance obligations, Mora and the clinic must establish and maintain a compliance program and engage an independent review organization to perform quarterly claims reviews.

The agreement also requires Mora and Mora Eye Clinic to routinely report on these obligations to agency.

The claims resolved by this agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

