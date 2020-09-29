Advertisement

Local eye doctor pays $3 million to resolve fraud claims

Federal officials say Doctor David Mora resolved allegations that he fraudulently submitted claims to Medicare for performing unnecessary tests and procedures on patients.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo eye doctor pays over $3 million to resolve fraud claims.

Federal officials say Doctor David Mora resolved allegations that he fraudulently submitted claims to Medicare for performing unnecessary tests and procedures on patients.

Doctor Mora is an optometrist who owns Mora Eye Clinic in Laredo.

According to the U.S. Attorneys Office, after a proactive analysis of claims data was conducted, Doctor Mora was determined to be one of the most significant statistical outliers in the nation for certain categories of claims.

This comes after finding that from January 1st, 2013 to June 14th, 2019. Mora billed Medicare for medically unnecessary punctal plug insertion, sensorimotor testing, vision therapy/orthoptics, and amniotic membrane placement.

Medical need did not appear to support many of the claims.

The patient’s condition did not warrant the service or test, or many treatments were repeated on the same patient more often than what would be medically reasonable or necessary.

As part of the settlement, Mora and the Mora Eye Clinic agreed to a three-year integrity agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The agreement promotes compliance with the statutes, program requirements, and written directives of Medicare and all other federal health care programs.

Among other compliance obligations, Mora and the clinic must establish and maintain a compliance program and engage an independent review organization to perform quarterly claims reviews.

The agreement also requires Mora and Mora Eye Clinic to routinely report on these obligations to agency.

The claims resolved by this agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KGNS

Presidential Debate Live: Trump vs. Biden

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Live Debate ABC

Local

UPDATE: Accident reported on southbound lane of I-35 near Santa Ursula

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department says an accident has been reported at the 1400 block of Santa Ursula.

State

Texas sheriff indicted on evidence tampering charges in Javier Ambler’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 40-year-old man died after Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Local

Agents find over a dozen individuals inside motel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents arrived and found a total of 13 undocumented immigrants were found inside two motel rooms.

Latest News

Local

Webb County announces program to help colonia residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Eligible families will be given a care package that consists of food and other items valued at $400 and a $100 H-E-B gift card.

Local

Major hospital system hit with massive cyber attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Universal Health Services which has more than 400 locations in the U.S. was hit during the early morning hours of September 27th

Local

Alamo Drafthouse announces temporarily closure amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Due to the lack of new blockbusters, the cinema has announced that it has decided to close its doors, effective immediately.

Local

CBP officer seize over three million dollars worth of meth

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents say they found 164 pounds of meth hidden inside a shipment of cookies.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue undocumented immigrant from drowning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents patrolling the riverbanks rescued an undocumented immigrants who was struggling to stay afloat.

Weather

The chill of an early fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With October just a couple of days away, we are looking to start the month with warm conditions during the day but cool at night.