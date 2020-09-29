Local party leaders anticipate presidential debate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first presidential debate is less than 24 hours away and many are anxiously waiting to hear what candidates have to say.

You’ve seen plenty political signs around town, whether you support Trump or you’re a Biden supporter, Tuesday night we will finally see both candidates come face to face and debate.

In the first presidential debate of election season, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to take on six topics.

Webb County Democratic Chairperson Sylvia Bruni hopes to hear a meaningful discussion over important issues.

“I think all of us would really, really appreciate a debate tomorrow that’s going to be factual, temperate, and that’s more than anything going to be driven by the facts.”

Among the many topics is the pandemic, something that’s of interest to our community and many others. We can expect to hear each candidate’s stance on reaching a solution.

Webb County Republican Party Chairperson Bill Young tells us how he is expecting Biden and viewers to react.

“They’re going to try to use the coronavirus against him.”

Both local party leaders foresee the debate to be handled in a reasonable manner.

Whether they’re voting republican or democratic, there’s one thing they both can agree on.

“I’m interested in the facts,” said Bruni. “I think everyone else is too.”

When it comes to how this would affect local votes, Young says it will probably not bring down the amount of support that some Laredoans have for the president.

“I really don’t think it will affect local votes. We have a lot of supporters in south Laredo. North Laredo too, of course, but there’s more in south Laredo than north Laredo.”

Bruni just hopes that undecided voters get the information they need to make an informed decision.

We reached out to our Facebook viewers about the debate and many said their excited to see what happens.

The debate starts Tuesday night at 8.

