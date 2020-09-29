Advertisement

Major hospital system hit with massive cyber attack

Universal Health Services which has more than 400 locations in the U.S. was hit during the early morning hours of September 27th
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A major hospital system has announced that it was hit with a massive cyberattack that includes a Laredo hospital.

Computer systems for Universal Health Services which has more than 400 locations in the U.S. was hit during the early morning hours of September 27th and some hospitals have had to resort to filling out information with pen and paper.

One of the hospitals that uses that system is Doctors Hospital of Laredo.

The company has implemented various information technology security protocols and is working with its security team to restore its information technology as quickly as possible.

Universal Health Services says while this matter may result in temporary disruptions, their care, and behavioral health facilities are utilizing their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods. Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively.

At this time, there is no evidence that patient or employee data was accessed, copied, or misused.

