Officials report decline in COVID testing

Webb County had a capacity of 3,000 tests, but only 1,500 tests were administered.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of people going out to get a free COVID-19 test continues to decline.

Officials say testing is available for the public. The free tests are either done by the county or by the city.

Just last week, Webb County held a testing event where less than expected show up.

Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin says there could be a variety of reasons why people are not going out to get tested.

“So that’s only a 50 percent, but we have seen a decline in individuals willing to get tested. I don’t know if they are COVID burned out per say, but we’re not sure. We encourage those that are seeking testing.”

If there are any changes regarding testing sites or when they will be taking place, that information will be here on KGNS.tv.

