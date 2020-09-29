Presidential Debate Live: Trump vs. Biden President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will face off from a social distance in the first presidential debate of 2020 tonight in Cleveland, just five weeks out from Election Day. The 90-minute debate will air commercial-free from 8 to 9:30 p.m. CST on ABC. Pre-show coverage will begin on ABC News Live at 7 p.m. and on the network at 8 p.m. Following the debate, there will be additional analysis on ABC and ABC News Live. Stream here on video player below.

