Straight ticket option not available for upcoming election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the recent order of 85,000 ballots, the Webb County elections administer says the county is ready for the upcoming November election.

Salvador Tellez spoke to KGNS saying the amount ordered is a bit more than the number of voters they anticipate coming out on November 3rd, but he says it is always good to be prepared.

With the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocking the ruling that had re-instated straight-ticket voting in Texas, Tellez recommends looking at the ballot before arriving to vote to save time and be more prepared.

That’s because the upcoming general election ballot is three pages long, two of which are back and front and filled with city and county candidates running for several offices, as well as eight City of Laredo propositions.

Tellez also reassures the public that all precautions will be in place to ensure voter safety.

“We’re going to have people taking temperatures of the voter, all our workers will have PPE equipment for their use, we’ll have a limited number of face masks for people coming to vote, however we want to remind people that most of our polling places are public buildings and you’re encouraged to come with a face mask already, otherwise you may have a problem getting into the building.”

Tellez says social distancing will also be in place and he does encourage voters to take advantage of early voting.

To take a look at a sample ballot, log onto www.WebbCountyTX.gov/ElectionsAdministration.

You will need to know your precinct number to see the sample ballot specific to your precinct.

