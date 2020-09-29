Advertisement

Texas sheriff indicted on evidence tampering charges in Javier Ambler’s death

The 40-year-old man died after Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody(NBC)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death of Javier Ambler, a black man who died in police custody last year.

Williamson County records show Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his own jail Monday on a $10,000 bond.

Williamson County prosecutors announced in June an investigation “Involving possible tampering with evidence” following Ambler’s death.

The 40-year-old man died after Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

The sheriff’s attorney Gerry Morris says, “First let me say that this indictment is 100 percent bologna. He is not guilty. Sheriff Chody gave no order, no direction, instituted no policy, had nothing to do with the destruction of any Live PD videos, period.”

The incident was recorded during a taping of the A&E reality show “Live P.D.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Accident reported on southbound lane of I-35 near Santa Ursula

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department says an accident has been reported at the 1400 block of Santa Ursula.

Local

Agents find over a dozen individuals inside motel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents arrived and found a total of 13 undocumented immigrants were found inside two motel rooms.

Local

Webb County announces program to help colonia residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Eligible families will be given a care package that consists of food and other items valued at $400 and a $100 H-E-B gift card.

Local

Major hospital system hit with massive cyber attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Universal Health Services which has more than 400 locations in the U.S. was hit during the early morning hours of September 27th

Latest News

Local

Alamo Drafthouse announces temporarily closure amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Due to the lack of new blockbusters, the cinema has announced that it has decided to close its doors, effective immediately.

Local

CBP officer seize over three million dollars worth of meth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents say they found 164 pounds of meth hidden inside a shipment of cookies.

Local

Border Patrol agents rescue undocumented immigrant from drowning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents patrolling the riverbanks rescued an undocumented immigrants who was struggling to stay afloat.

Weather

The chill of an early fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With October just a couple of days away, we are looking to start the month with warm conditions during the day but cool at night.

News

Volleyball season begins with safety precautions

Updated: 14 hours ago
LISD Athletic Director Sylvia Barrera is happy to get athletics going for LISD, but in the safest way possible.

Local

Webb County to assist colonia residents with Self-Help Center Project

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The program is geared to assist colonia residents who live in unincorporated areas that have been financially affected by the pandemic.