Texas sheriff indicted on evidence tampering charges in Javier Ambler’s death

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death of Javier Ambler, a black man who died in police custody last year.

Williamson County records show Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his own jail Monday on a $10,000 bond.

Williamson County prosecutors announced in June an investigation “Involving possible tampering with evidence” following Ambler’s death.

The 40-year-old man died after Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

The sheriff’s attorney Gerry Morris says, “First let me say that this indictment is 100 percent bologna. He is not guilty. Sheriff Chody gave no order, no direction, instituted no policy, had nothing to do with the destruction of any Live PD videos, period.”

The incident was recorded during a taping of the A&E reality show “Live P.D.”

